Minnesota House votes on abortion restrictions

Minnesota State Capitol April 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - House Republicans are considering a pair of bills to boost restrictions on abortions.



The two bills up for a final vote in the House Monday would bar the use of state funds for abortion services and creating a state permitting system for abortion facilities. Republicans argue that taxpayers shouldn't be forced to help fund abortions and regulations would provide safer facilities to protect women.



A final vote was expected later Monday.



Rep. Laurie Halverson says the bills are thinly veiled attempts at abortion. The Eagan Democrat says women should be allowed to make their choice without government regulations or rules to hinder them.



Gov. Mark Dayton has said he will veto any bill that attempts to limit women's access to abortions. Dayton vetoed a similar permitting bill in 2012.

© 2017 Associated Press