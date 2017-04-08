Minnesota lawmakers aim to change traffic ticket 'debt trap'

Credit: Thinkstock Images

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Thousands of Minnesota residents are caught in a bind every year, losing their driver's license because they can't afford to pay their traffic tickets.



Republican state Rep. Nick Zerwas of Elk River tells Minnesota Public Radio these drivers fall into a "debt trap."



Now Zerwas and a bipartisan group of other state lawmakers want to help Minnesota residents struggling with unpaid tickets get a provisional license so they can drive to work.



Zerwas says many residents with suspended licenses continue to drive in order to keep their jobs because their only option is to quit or get fired.



The Department of Public Safety reported that it revoked or suspended the licenses of more than 35,400 drivers as of Dec. 31.

