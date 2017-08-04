Minnesota man accused of using forced labor in restaurant

Stock image professional kitchen. Credit: Thinkstock Images

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Federal authorities are accusing a Columbia Heights restaurant owner of bringing a teenager to America and forcing him to work for low wages.



The Star Tribune reports that 71-year-old Pisanu "Pat" Sukhtipyaroge is accused in a criminal complaint of forced labor involving the man, who was 18 when he arrived in the United States from the Dominican Republic in 2015 on a student visa.



Authorities allege that Sukhtipyaroge put the man to work at his restaurant for low pay while deducting the costs of bringing him to the U.S. from the wages in a "debt bondage arrangement." Officials also accuse Sukhtipyaroge of forcing the man to perform sex acts.



Court records don't list an attorney for Sukhtipyaroge. An answering machine message at the Royal Orchid restaurant says it's closed until Aug. 8.

