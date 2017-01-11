Minnesota man wins battle over surprise medical bills

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Perspective from a snow plow
-
Plymouth mom starts maternity leave registry
-
Freeman responds to downtown gun violence
-
Late morning weather 1-11-2017
-
Why young adults are still living with their parents
-
90-year-old high school superfan loves 'her girls'
-
BTN11: The origins of Ski-U-Mah
-
Gas prices going up and expected to get higher
More Stories
-
January storm could be biggest Portland snow event…Jan 11, 2017, 1:38 p.m.
-
Robbinsdale school website compromisedJan 11, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
-
Hennepin Co. gets replacement heroin antidote dispensersJan 11, 2017, 5:06 p.m.