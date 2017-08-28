Minnesota native and Houston resident loses home to Harvey

For five years, Travis Garms has called Texas home. The Janesville, Minnesota, native and his family live about 10 miles south of the heart of downtown Houston. Now, they've lost their home to Harvey flooding. http://kare11.tv/2wYjs8t

KARE 10:20 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

