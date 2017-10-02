Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
A Minnesota native is in critical condition following surgery for a gunshot wound suffered in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night. Concordia Academy in Roseville says Philip Aurich, class of 1999 alumnus, was among the more than 500 people wounded
KARE 5:16 PM. CDT October 02, 2017
