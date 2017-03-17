Minnesota officials aim to end chronic homelessness by 2018

File Photo (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Thousands of people in the Twin Cities have been homeless for years, despite a coordinated effort by city, state and nonprofit leaders that has cut chronic homelessness nearly in half since 2010.



The Pioneer Press reports the number of chronic and "unsheltered" homeless people in Minnesota has dropped 48 percent in recent years, falling from over 1,450 people in January 2010 to nearly 750 in January 2016.



Cathy ten Broeke, state director to prevent and end homelessness, says the goal is to end chronic homelessness by the end of this year. She says housing is the first step to solving any challenges a homeless person may face.



Since 2013, the Minnesota InterAgency Council on Homelessness has spearheaded Heading Home Minnesota. The "housing first" efforts have included an expansion and renovation of Catholic Charities' Dorothy Day homeless center.

