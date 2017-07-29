Minnesota sailor missing in attack at Pearl Harbor comes home

Elmer Kerestes was on the USS Oklahoma that morning when 429 sailors perished. He was one of around 40 whose remains were unidentified. Saturday, he was finally laid to rest at home in Holdingford. http://kare11.tv/2hc1TLQ

KARE 5:34 PM. CDT July 29, 2017

