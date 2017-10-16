Minnesota Somalis mourn, condemn Somalia blast

A picture taken on October 15, 2017 shows a general view of the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu. (Photo: MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB, This content is subject to copyright.)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Religious leaders and advocates in Minnesota's large Somali community are condemning an attack in Somalia that killed more than 300 people.

More than 300 people died in a truck bombing Saturday in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu, and nearly 400 more are injured. Scores of others are missing. At least one Minnesotan, Ahmed AbdiKarin Eyow, died.

Ahmed AbdiKarin Eyow

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Minnesota, says some Minnesotans still don't know if their loved ones are OK.



He says the bombing has brought "a great deal of sadness" to the community.



Imam Hassan Mohamud called the attack Somalia's 9/11.

Join us tonight from 4:30-6:30pm at the Brian Coyle Center for a vigil for peace and prayer for the people of Mogadishu #standwithMogadishu pic.twitter.com/TBK7Vz8JGj — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 16, 2017

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is hosting a vigil in the heart of a Minneapolis Somali neighborhood on Monday evening to pray for the people of Mogadishu and families who lost loved ones.

Omar says she hopes Minnesotans of all races and religions will join in the event. She says: "We stand united for peace, and a world without terror."

Representative Omar added the country does not have the capacity to deal with the tragedy in the way western countries do.

"So think about if this were to happen even here it would take a lot of coordination, it would take a lot of agencies to respond to that, now imagine it happening in a place where none of that exists there are no systems, no infrastructure," she said.

And regardless of what you know or think you know about Somalia, this bombing, she says, is not normal. And we shouldn't just accept it no matter the location of the terrorism.

For Minnesotans looking to help the victims and their families, local leaders suggest donating to the Humanitarian African Relief Organization, or HARO, which is helping with efforts on the ground. There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help support the family of Ahmed Eyow.

