Minnesota submits its Amazon HQ2 bid

A visitor checks in at the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota has submitted its bid for Amazon's HQ2, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

Governor Mark Dayton has said he's confident Minnesota will make it to the next round of the national competition to snare the $3.7 billion project, a headquarters campus Amazon predicts will employ up to 50,000 people over the coming decades.

RELATED: Minnesota's Amazon bid coming together

DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy said in a statement Wednesday that the submitted bid showcases the state's "strongest assets."

"A talented and diverse workforce, robust public and privates education system, strong transportation systems, and excellent overall quality of life – all indicators Amazon has identified as key factors in its final decision," Hardy said.

DEED, along with the regional planning agency Greater MSP, submitted the bid a day ahead of the Thursday deadline. Dayton has taken some criticism for what some view as a low-key approach to the process.

RELATED: Gov. Dayton defends low-key Amazon bid

Dayton has said the current bid does not feature any dollar amounts, because in this opening round Amazon wanted an inventory of the incentives and other tools at the state's disposal.

Minnesota's current incentive programs to help companies move to the state or expand amount to roughly $36 million, a pool of money that conceivably could be boosted but only with action by the legislature.

© 2017 KARE-TV