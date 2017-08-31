Minnesota vehicle licensing computer system faces glitches

Minnesota drivers license. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota's new computer system for renewing vehicle registrations, license plates and similar tasks is experiencing glitches six weeks after transitioning from the old system.



The Star Tribune reports the state Department of Public Safety's decision to replace the 30-year-old system mostly has affected 175 privately operated deputy registrar offices in the state. Glitches have caused delays and long lines.



Mower County Deputy Registrar Stephen Nieswanger estimates that about 90 percent of the issues have been fixed. Many of the solutions have been short-term patches instead of permanent solutions.



Department spokesman Doug Neville says the Driver and Vehicle Services Division has processed almost 615,000 registration renewals and more than 185,000 title transactions with the new system, about 20 percent more than under the old system.

