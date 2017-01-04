Minnesota winters ranked worst by travel site

Stock Image

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Like we need something else to make us miserable.

On a day when temps are below zero (and wind chills far colder than that) a travel website is rubbing salt in the wounds by naming Minnesota winters the worst in the continental United States. Worse than Alaska, Wisconsin, Michigan or anywhere else.

Here's what the article posted on Thrillist Travel says about the cruelest season experienced by those in the Gopher State.

To think of the generally cheerful brood of Nordic-bred people being the winners in any sort of a contest of misery seems downright crazy. But for all those adorable don'tcha knows, we think something else is going on. We think beneath that eternal Nordic happiness is some inner pain, trapped below the surface like a Grain Belt dropped into an ice fishing hole, a cauldron of hot anger ready to spill out like a cut-open Jucy Lucy. How can you remain so upbeat when you get all the winter weather patterns? Alberta clippers? Sure. Panhandle hooks? You betcha! Parts of northern Minnesota see up to 170 in of snow in a winter. One hundred seventy inches! That’s like two and a half times the height of Kent Hrbek!! It can get down to -60 degrees, a temperature at which frostbite can occur in fewer than five minutes. There are no chinook winds or moderating oceans to temper things outside of a small area by Lake Superior. Your sports teams never win championships. All of your good high school hockey players end up starring for NHL teams in other cities. Ice fishing can’t be that cool, really. And so we think that -- despite all appearances -- Minnesota does in fact have the most miserable winter in the United States. So to all the Eriks, and Astrids, and Christens, and Bjorns, and Brynjars, it’s OK to show a little displeasure at the clusterf*** of a meteorological hand you’ve been dealt. After all, don'tcha know emoting is good for the system?

For the record, Michigan comes in second on the Thrillist misery index, with Alaska third and North Dakota coming in at a cool number four. Our neighbors in Wisconsin got off fairly light, with a seventh-worst ranking.