MINNESOTA -- Some Minnesota passengers aboard Delta flight 2182 are still processing what they witnessed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon.

NBC News confirms the flight was carrying shooting suspect Esteban Santiago from MSP to Fort Lauderdale.

According to Delta's flight tracker on its website, the aircraft landed at 12:11 EST.

Passengers KARE 11 News spoke to say the flight went well. Nothing seemed suspicious.

Once landing and getting their bags, Mark Lea and his wife, of Elk River, were about to head outside when Lea heard what he thought were firecrackers. He then saw the suspect, Santiago, shooting at people.

"He was not yelling or screaming. He was very emotionless, straight-faced and did not utter a single word," said Lea, who said he helped people, while at the same time kept an eye on the suspect to avoid being shot.

Lea said he was about 85-100 yards from Santiago during the first shots. He said the shooting took about 45 seconds.

"He ran out of ammunition and he basically held the gun in his right hand let it fall down by his side. He calmly walked back out and then he dropped the gun on the floor, took a step or two and laid face down spread-eagle and waited for deputies to find him," said Lea.

Lea said he stepped on the gun to keep it secure and wait for police to arrive.

Pamela Black, and her fiancee Jason, both from Hugo, went to Florida to get married and vacation on a cruise. They were also with members of their wedding party, outside of the baggage claim area when they heard what they later found out to be gunshots.

"Security was telling people to run, to move to or get away from the terminal," said Black.

She said some people crammed into taxis. She and her fiancee ran with a crowd of people away from Terminal 2.

"I remember a guy was pushing his handicapped child in a wheelchair, running and an older lady was helped by her husband and she was crying. There was a girl that was just beside herself saying 'My mom,'" said Black.