Minnesotans could see the Northern Lights tonight

(Photo: Thinkstock.com/JackVandenHeuvel)

States in the top half of the United States might be able to get a glimpse of the Northern Lights tonight!

The Space Weather Prediction Center has put out what they call a “watch” for the aurora in the northern hemisphere, which is a good thing because there will be a chance to see those beautiful northern lights dance across the sky. Below shows the areas in which you will be able to see the Aurora. The yellow line is going to be the line at which the light might possibly reach.

(Photo: Courtesy Space Weather Prediction Center)

This gives most Minnesotans a good chance at seeing the lights! The Aurora has already hit a high visibility point earlier in the day today when the sun was out on our side, but that doesn’t hurt our chances to see the lights tonight.

Northern lights tend to peak around midnight. Try to get as far away from city lights as possible to be able to see the lights better!

