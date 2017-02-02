Minnesotans visit Houston before next year's Super Bowl in Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota's Super Bowl committee hosted a kickoff party just outside of downtown Houston Thursday night. More than 300 people showed up to celebrate the "Bold North Down South" party.
One of the most important elements to hosting a Super Bowl is rallying the volunteers. The committee introduced Viking linebacker Chad Greenway as the captain of the 10,000 volunteers
