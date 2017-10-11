Minnesota's Real ID granted grace period

Mockup of sample Minnesota Real ID

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota is getting more time to comply with REAL ID.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced it extended the deadline for more than 20 states to comply with the REAL ID standards. That means Minnesotans can continue to use their driver's licenses for federal purposes such as boarding airplanes and accessing federal facilities now until Jan. 22, 2018.

"The Department of Homeland Security is really focused on Hurricane relief right now. As a result, they don't have the time and the people to look at all these applications," said Minnesota Department of Public Safety spokesman Bruce Gordon. "So they're going to need some extra time and that's why they've instituted this grace period from now until January of 2018."

Gordon added the federal government has assured Minnesota, the governor's office, and others that as long as progress towards compliance is made, extensions will be granted.

"The bottom line is you can use your current Minnesota driver's license to board an airplane for a domestic flight or to enter a federal facility. We do say, connect with the federal facility to find out what kind of identification forms they want and what they'll accept but right now your Minnesota driver's license is an acceptable form of identification for federal purposes," Gordon said.

Minnesota has requested a REAL ID compliance extension through Oct. 2018.

