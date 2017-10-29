Minnetonka police crash on Hwy. 7

Crash at the intersection of Highway 7 and Williston Road in Minnetonka.

MINNETONKA, Minn. - A crash involving a Minnetonka squad car sent a police officer to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 7 and Williston Road in Minnetonka.

According to a news release, the officer "was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

The driver of the second vehicle did not suffer injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

© 2017 KARE-TV