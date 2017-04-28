'Miracle' actor, Green Beret Michael Mantenuto found dead at 35

Michael Mantenuto, best known for the hockey movie Miracle, has died in an apparent suicide.

The King County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to USA TODAY that the 35-year-old former actor was found dead Monday afternoon in Des Moines, Wash., with a self-inflicted handgun wound to the head. His death has been ruled a suicide.

As a first-time actor, Mantenuto starred as Jack O'Callahan in the 2004 Disney film based on the U.S. hockey team's 1980 Winter Olympics "Miracle on Ice" game against the Soviet Union. Mantenuto, himself a college hockey player, went on to have roles in the 2006 TV movie Dirtbags and 2008 Matthew McConaughey film Surfer Dude.

After his short Hollywood career, Mantenuto joined the U.S. Army.

Col. Guillaume "Will" Beaurpere, group commander of the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), wrote in a statement on the group's Facebook page, "Those of you that knew Mike will remember him for his passionate love for his family and his commitment to the health of the force."

Mantenuto is survived by his wife and two children.

