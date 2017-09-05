Missing Alexandria teen found in rural Grant Co.

Police in Alexandria are asking for help in locating 15-year-old Jasmine Block after her family reported the teen missing. (Photo: Alexandria Police)

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - Alexandria police say a 15-year-old girl missing for nearly a month has been found safe.

Police issued a press release saying Jasmine Block was found in rural Grant County on Tuesday. She is being treated for minor injuries at the Douglas County Hospital and has been reunited with her family, police said.

Block left her home on the 200 block of North McKay Avenue in Alexandria sometime after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 and has been missing ever since. Her family told police that Block disappeared without her phone, keys and a backpack she normally carried. Her bike and scooter were also left at home.

Police had been trying to identify two teens and a man in his 30s that friends said they witnessed riding bikes with Block on Aug. 7, the day before she disappeared. All were believed to be from out of town.

There was a $7,000 reward for information leading to Block's safe return.

Several agencies, including the FBI, have been searching for Block for almost a full month. Alexandria police say the case is still under investigation and they will provide updates as more information is available.

