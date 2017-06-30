Missing Bemidji woman found dead

Chelsea Batchelder was last seen June 19. (Photo: Submitted)

BEMIDJI, Minn. - A 26-year-old woman, who was last seen June 19, was found dead in a wooded area, according to the Bemidji Police Department.

Authorities say Chelsea Batchelder was found deceased in the woods around 9:20 a.m. Friday just east of Little Norway Drive Southeast in Bemidji Township, during a search for the missing woman.

Authorities say investigators confirmed through interviews and surveillance videos that Batchelder disappeared after walking north on Little Norway Avenue around 8 p.m. on June 19.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will do the official autopsy and determine her cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding Batchelder’s death is asked to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Investigative division at 218-333-9111.

The investigation is ongoing.

