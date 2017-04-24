Missing boater found alive after boat sinks in St. Croix River

Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single boat accident on the St Croix River near the city of Bayport. (Credit: KARE)

BAYPORT, Minn. -- The boater who went missing after a major crash on the St. Croix River has been found alive, according to authorities.

On Monday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that the man was found after surviving the crash that left him stranded with another passenger. The boat, which now sits at the bottom of the river, will be recovered as soon as arrangements can be made by officials.

According to an earlier news release from Washington County, authorities responded to the crash on the St. Croix River around 2:51 a.m. Sunday.

They say a woman aboard the boat made it to the shore and did not suffer any injuries but the man was still missing.

On Sunday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office had crews searching in the water at the accident site and on land.

Authorities say the accident remains under investigation.

The names of the man and woman have not been released.

© 2017 KARE-TV