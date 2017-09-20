Missing child found safe after massive search

More than 200 people spent hours combing fields in southeastern MN, searching for a child who had wandered away from her family's farm. (Photo: KTTC)

NERSTRAND, Minn. - A little girl is safe at home after her disappearance triggered a massive community search near the southeast Minnesota community of Nerstrand.

Four-year-old Sawyer Ruby Rose Hanson was playing in the yard of her family's farmstead around 6:30 Tuesday night when she wandered off. Her dad and brother looked for her, became worried and called authorities.

Police say Sawyer is known to follow cats into the farm fields.

An estimated 150 first responders and dozens of family and community members gathered to search nearby farm fields, and the State Patrol helicopter and drones were also utilized in an attempt to locate Sawyer. Finally, around 1:30 a.m., the child was located walking out of a field. The organizers of the search, the nearby Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department, gathered volunteers to share the good news that Sawyer had been found.

According to officials on scene, a family member was standing out on the road near a field that hadn't been checked, saw Sawyer, then took her to an officer.

"She's been checked out. She's smiling. She's just mad she lost the cat," an official said.

Rice County Sheriff's Office: 4-year-old Sawyer Hanson found safe after hours-long search https://t.co/t5ajGrO61T pic.twitter.com/fP8S00iaTW — KTTC TV (@KTTCTV) September 20, 2017

“We are so thankful to all of the firefighters, ambulance personnel, law enforcement and everyone who worked together to bring this to a positive resolution," said Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn in a statement. "We had over 150 first responders and dozens of friends and family looking for little Sawyer. We are blessed to have her safely home.”

© 2017 KARE-TV