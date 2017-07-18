KARE
Missing child found safe in Burnsville

Dana Thiede, KARE 11:14 AM. CDT July 18, 2017

BURNSVILLE, Minn. - An 11-year-old boy who went missing from his home since Sunday night has been found safe, according to authorities. 

Burnsville Police tweeted an update around 11 a.m. Tuesday saying Yasin Abdulkadir was located safe.

 

 

The boy left his family's apartment shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, and his mother had not seen or heard from him since that time, prompting authorities to ask for the public's help. 

Burnsville Police thanked the public for their assistance. 

