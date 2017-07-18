Missing child found safe in Burnsville

Burnsville Police say 11-year-old Yasin Abdulkadir leff his family's apartment late Sunday night and has not returned.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. - An 11-year-old boy who went missing from his home since Sunday night has been found safe, according to authorities.

Burnsville Police tweeted an update around 11 a.m. Tuesday saying Yasin Abdulkadir was located safe.

The boy left his family's apartment shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, and his mother had not seen or heard from him since that time, prompting authorities to ask for the public's help.

Burnsville Police thanked the public for their assistance.

