Shaylia Helland (Photo: Minnesota BCA)

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. - Police in Fergus Falls have located a vulnerable woman who was missing. She has been reunited with her family.

Shaylia Helland, 27, was last seen in Rogers early on Oct. 6.

The Fegus Falls police thank everyone who may have had a hand in her safe return.

© 2017 KARE-TV