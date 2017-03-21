Vulnerable adult missing from Lakeville

Kristina Lauer (Photo: Minnesota BCA)

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Lakeville Police are asking for help in locating a vulnerable adult missing since Saturday.

Authorities are concerned for the welfare of 27-year-old Kristina Lauer of Lakeville. She was dropped off in Eagan around 2 p.m. Saturday and was scheduled to return at 9 p.m. but never showed up. The BCA says Lauer is a vulnerable person, and is a protected party in a Domestic Assault No Contact Order.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police say Lauer might be with 29-year-old Cameron Johnson of West St. Paul. Johnson is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen or have information about Lauer’s whereabouts, please contact the Lakeville Police Department at 952-985-2800 or dial 911.





© 2017 KARE-TV