Missing Level 3 sex offender arrested in Calif.

Michael James Costa (Photo: DOC)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Level 3 sex offender who was being sought by authorities was taken into custody over the weekend, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Michael James Costa, 38, was released from prison on July 15, 2016 into intensive supervised release but last Monday, authorities said he stopped complying with the terms of his release. He was listed as a "fugitive" since April 14.

Law enforcement in California arrested Costa near Van Nuys. He is currently in custody in Los Angeles.

No other information was released.

Costa was convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving young girls twice -- once in 2004 and again in 2012. He also has two convictions for failing to register as a predatory offender.

Michael Costa was last seen April 14, leaving his residence in Rochester, Minn. (Photo: MN Department of Corrections)

