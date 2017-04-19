Missing Mound man found safe

UPDATE: Orono Police report Seese has been located and is safe.
MOUND, Minn. - Orono Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.
They say Ken Seese has not been seen since Sunday night when he went to bed at his home in Mound, Minnesota. In the morning, he and his car were missing.
His last known location was in Plymouth near Home Depot around 7 a.m. on Monday.
Seese has chronic fatigue syndrome, which may cause him to pull off in an area and rest for long periods of time. Police believe he is driving or parked in a white Toyota Corolla similar to the one pictured, with the Minnesota license plate 005 PZW.
Surveillance cameras show him wearing a blue jacket and carrying a black backpack. Seese does not have a phone.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321 or 911.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs