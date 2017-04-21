Missing Scott Co. teens located in Arizona

Police in Austin, Texas say Hailey Ann Delbow, 16, and Terry Dewayne Cook, 17, are believed to be driving a silver 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with Minnesota license plates. The teens were reported missing from MN.

Two teens reported missing from Minnesota have been located in Arizona.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Department, Hailey Ann Delbow, 16, and Terry Dewayne Cook, 17, were found unharmed and safe in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Authorities in Arizona alerted Scott County Thursday night.

The parents of the two teens have been notified.

Both teens were reported missing on April 19. At the time, authorities believed they could be in Texas. Police in Austin had been working with the Scott County Sheriff's Office to find the missing teens.

