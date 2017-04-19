Missing Scott Co. teens may be in Texas

Police in Austin, Texas say Hailey Ann Delbow, 16, and Terry Dewayne Cook, 17, are believed to be driving a silver 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with Minnesota license plates. The teens were reported missing from MN.

AUSTIN - Two teens reported missing from Minnesota might be in Austin, Texas, according to the Austin Police Department (APD).

According to APD Hailey Ann Delbow, 16, and Terry Dewayne Cook, 17, are believed to be driving a silver 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with Minnesota license plates. The department put out several posts on social media asking residents to keep their eyes open for the teens.

Re: missing juveniles, Hailey Ann Delbow 16 yrs & Terry Dewayne Cook 17 yrs,

pls contact Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-496-8755.

KARE 11 has tried to contact Scott County authorities repeatedly to learn more about Cook and Delbow and why they might be in Texas, but messages have not yet been returned.

If you know about their whereabouts, please call the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-496-8755.

