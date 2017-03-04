Missing St. Croix Falls teenagers found in WI

St. Croix Falls police located both girls healthy and uninjured.

ST. CROIX FALLS, Wisc - The search for two missing teenage girls is over after St. Croix Falls police found both girls at a resident in Price County Wisconsin.



Both 13-year-old Makayla Hanson-Wall and 14-year-old Candus Flodin were located around 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Police say both girls are healthy and uninjured.



The two girls went missing earlier this week from the St. Croix Falls area.



Police also found an adult male at the residence in Price County. Deputies arrested the man at the scene.



Officials say the parents and caregivers of both girls have been notified.









(© 2017 KARE)