Missing teen sought in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - Police in Alexandria are asking for help in locating a teen who disappeared Tuesday night and hasn't been seen since.

Jasmine Block left her home sometime after 10:30 p.m. She is 15 years old, and described as a white girl with a tan complexion, approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and 100 pounds with brown, curly hair. Jasmine was last seen wearing black and red pajama pants, and a top of unknown color.

If you have seen Jasmine Block or know of her whereabouts call Alexandria Police at 320-763-6631 or simply dial 911.

