MN AG won't intervene in Mayo cuts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota's attorney general says she will not intervene in Mayo Clinic's plan to cut services at its Albert Lea hospital.



Lori Swanson said Monday she would not file a lawsuit to block the consolidation.



The Post Bulletin reports Swanson says Mayo followed its bylaws. She says her office "cannot file a lawsuit simply because a corporation that is abiding by the law undertakes an unpopular action."



The Rochester-based health care system announced its plan in June to cut inpatient services like birthing and intensive care from its Albert Lea facility. Those services will be moved to Austin, a 30-minute drive away. The Albert Lea campus will still have an emergency room.

Governor Mark Dayton sharply criticized the heath care giant after the announcement of the planned closure, saying Minnesotans in less populous areas deserve excellent care like everyone else.



Hospital officials insist the changes are necessary due to financial losses and a steep decline in long-term hospital stays.

