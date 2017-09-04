MN bird lovers enjoy final public bird release of the year

Courtesy: Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. - Saying goodbye is a part of the job at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville.

Monday morning volunteers said goodbye to six birds, the last public bird release of the year.

"We released two green herons, three phoebes and a warbler today," communications director Tami Vogel says.

The two herons, which are quite a bit smaller and quieter than their blue cousins, were both rescued in July.

"They were both abandoned. One of them was found just walking along a sidewalk," nursery manager Brittany Turner says.

The center only sees a handful of green herons each year, which is why more than a hundred bird lovers showed up Monday morning to see them released.

While the herons are relatively rare at the center, volunteers see no shortage of birds. Every year more than 3,000 birds are brought into the center, and about two-thirds of them require treatment in the center's nursery.

"A lot of these birds, the babies, need feedings pretty much every half hour or so," Turner says. "We have volunteers working from 8 in the morning until 8 at night."

Keeping that hard work in mind, you begin to understand why saying goodbye at the center isn't so much a bad thing, but instead is more of a celebration.

Bird lovers clapped and cheered as the two green herons were released back into the wild. Workers say they'll have a few weeks to get ready for their long trip down south.

