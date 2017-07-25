MN boy improving after contracting E. coli

The gofundme page for Kade and Kallan. (Photo: Screenshot)

MINNEAPOLIS - A young Minnesota boy is "on the mend" and continuing to make improvements after contracting a toxin producing bacteria, better known as E. coli.

Tyffani Maresh said her son Kade is doing well and his labs are showing improvements -- a big step in the right direction after he was fighting for his life, just last week, according to their CaringBridge page.

"His appetite is coming back and it's great hearing, 'Mom, I am so hungry,'" she writes. "He is getting 6 hr breaks from dialysis now and we have all enjoyed his freedom outside of his bed during his breaks. He is working on gaining his strength back and continuing to tolerate food. We are so proud of him he is so brave and so strong!"

Kade and his sister Kallan became very ill earlier this month from a "bad shiga toxin producing bacteria," requiring several visits to the ER before they were rushed to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

Tyffani wrote that both kids had acute kidney failure and in Kallan's case, the toxins also damaged her neurological system. According to the journal posts, a week after becoming sick, Kallan passed away last Sunday night.

"We can not wait to get home- although we are nervous knowing there will be very raw emotions walking into our home without our sweet girl," Tyffani wrote last Friday. "We know we will have some hard days ahead of us and not a moment goes by that I don't long to be holding her in my arms."

This week seems to be a turning point for young Kade, as his pain has been under control and he's been tolerating food much better, according to his mother.

Tyffani and her husband Joe typically end their updates with an important reminder for all parents -- "snuggle your babies" and "hold them close."

"Folding clothes, putting away dishes, vacuuming the house can wait- play a game with your babies, read them a book, or tickle them until they squeal- hold them tight and plant a smooch on their soft cheeks," she wrote this week.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family with medical expenses. The fundraiser had a goal of $20,000 but has more than doubled that amount in one day. At last check, more than $72,000 had been raised.

