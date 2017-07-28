MN boy with E. coli leaves hospital

The gofundme page for Kade and Kallan. (Photo: Screenshot)

MINNEAPOLIS - A young boy who was fighting for his life after contracting a toxin producing bacteria from E. coli is now home. The same illness claimed the life of his younger sister, Kallan, on July 16.

RELATED: Young girl dies, boy fights for life after MN siblings contract E. coli

On their CaringBridge page Kade's parents Tyfanni and Joe Maresh wrote, "He still has a long road of recovery but he is off dialysis and will get his port removed next week. We will continue with frequent follow up appointments until his kidneys are healed. He is free of all other tubes. We are so proud of our brave tough little guy!"

The children became very ill earlier this month from a "bad shiga toxin producing bacteria," requiring several visits to the ER before they were rushed to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

The Maresh's also wrote, "Kallan was my little shadow and I miss tripping over her. She was so perfect, she was so sweet, she was so pretty, she was so kind- it just doesn't make sense. I hope with time my heart is able to find peace. Until then we ache with sadness. Our hearts feel as if they have a giant hole in them."

Kade was at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital where he had blood transfusions, kidney dialysis and a platelet transfusion as doctors worked to get his blood work back to normal.

The family ended their post with this message for all, "Snuggle your babies tight tonight and give them one extra kiss goodnight."

© 2017 KARE-TV