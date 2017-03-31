MN businessman charged with child porn possession

Gregory Dolphin (Photo: Hennepin County)

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minneapolis businessman is charged with possessing child pornography after a search warrant was executed at his home on Thursday.

Gregory Matthew Dolphin, 62, was charged Friday afternoon and will make his first court appearance on Monday. Dolphin is the owner of Dolphin Staffing.

Authorities say they received multiple tips from social media companies that Dolphin was using certain programs to acquire or distribute child pornography.

Police searched Dolphin's cell phone, two flash drives and his computer. On one of the flash drives, which was found on Dolphin during his arrest, a video was discovered showing a young girl being sexually abused.

The search of his devices and computer is ongoing.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said prosecutors will seek bail of $100,000.

