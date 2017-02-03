MN chicken plant worker charged in product tampering

(Photo: Scott Olson, 2014 Getty Images)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - A woman is facing charges for allegedly contaminating chicken while working at a Minnesota processing plant.

Prosecutors allege Faye Slye put sand and dirt on chicken at the Gold'n Plump plant in Cold Spring in June, shortly before the plant's owner recalled 27 tons of chicken citing an "isolated product tampering incident" at the plant.

The 36-year-old Slye is charged with felony criminal damage to property.

Court records don't indicate she has an attorney. Her home phone number isn't publicly listed.

WJON-AM reports that court documents allege she collected sand and dirt from the parking lot and smuggled it inside. Another worker alerted authorities to dirty chicken in June. A second incident happened the next day.

Most of the recalled meat included items sold through foodservice and institutional outlets.

(© 2017 KARE)