MN Fortune 500 companies give to Harvey relief

MINNEAPOLIS - As the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey begins to set in, many Minnesota-based companies are beginning to extend their support in various ways.

KARE 11 reached out to the 10 largest Fortune 500 companies in order to find out what they are doing. Nine of the 10 companies responded and, while many of them report that their contributions will grow as the situation develops, here’s what we know so far:

Target:

$500K Donation split among American Red Cross, The Salvation Army and Team Rubicon

CHS:

Annual donation of $100K to American Red Cross Disaster Relief

3M:

Will donate 3M products to cleanup, relief efforts as needed

$125K Donation to American Red Cross

Up to $250K employee contribution for the Red Cross

US Bank:

Annual donation of $150K to American Red Cross

Match on employee contributions to American Red Cross

Activated ATMs to allow customers to give directly to American Red Cross through Sept. 30

Supervalu:

$25K donation to American Red Cross from Cub Cares Fund

$25K donation to American Red Cross from Supervalu Foundation

Cub Foods Customers can donate to American Red Cross in stores through Sept. 7

General Mills:

$500K in food donations from EPIC Provisions, Yoplait, Nature Valley and other General Mills brands to feed people who are displaced

Launching a match for employee contributions to the American Red Cross

Ecolab:

10 Truckloads of cleaning, sanitizing and public health products went to World Emergency Relief, with more sent as needed

CH Robinson:

Match on employee contributions to American Red Cross, Save the Children and Team Rubicon Harvey through Sept. 30

KARE 11 also reached out to Best Buy, which is also among the top 10 Fortune 500 companies in Minnesota. The company has not yet detailed its response efforts. KARE 11 will update this information when that changes.

