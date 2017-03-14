MN high schoolers caught in Stella's path

Some Bloomington, Minnesota students are visiting NYC -- right in the path of Stella. (Photo: Courtesy Caryn Schmit)

NEW YORK -- Millions of people are caught in the path of the East Coast storm "Stella," including a group of Kennedy High Schoolers from Bloomington in the Big Apple for their band and choir field trip.

"We woke up this morning and snow everywhere," said Allison Piazza, who attends Kennedy High School.

"We were supposed to go on a bus tour but since it's snowing the buses aren’t running," said Jachia Wurm, also from Kennedy High School.

"We could only get breakfast at one place because most places are closed," said Piazza.

Things are so bad out east, the state of Connecticut has banned highway travel and some major regional rail traffic is suspended.

"This is New England, and we are used to handling snow," said Gov. Dannel Malloy (D-Connecticut). "But when you get predications of 18 to 30 inches with 4, 5 and 6 inches an hour ... that is when you have to act."

Massachusetts is preparing for what officials say could be a record March storm.

"Travel tomorrow will be significantly impacted by snow-covered roads and rapidly falling snow and heavy wind," said Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Massachusetts). "We're urging public to stay off roads and take public transportation whenever possible."

La Guardia, one of the busiest airports in the nation, was empty Tuesday.

Airport officials there say even after the storm, they expect a significant number of passengers will need to rebook their flights for later in the week.

The Mid-Atlantic is also dealing with the storm.

With strong winds uprooting trees falling on cars, gusts that could hit 50 to 60 miles per hour, and snow accumulations at nearly 2 feet, "Stella" is sure to be one memorable storm, especially for those Minnesota students.

"There is wind in Minnesota, it's just a nice calm thing, but NYC it feels like it's hitting you in the face and you have to look down when you are walking," said Piazza.

More than 60 flights have been canceled. Earlier there were roughly two dozen delays. Across the nation there are thousands of flights affected by this storm. Those planning to leave to the East Coast on Wednesday should check with their airline before heading to the airport.

