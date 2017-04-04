MN is the least stressed state, study says

Minnesota stressed? Not so much. (Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS - A new study claims our state's Minnesota Nice could be the product of a very low stress level.

The study, which was conducted by WalletHub, looked at a number of factors to determine the most stressed states -- and the least.

Based on data from the U.S. Census, Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers evaluated people's stress from family, health, work and finances. The data showed southern states ranked the highest for most cases of stress, with Alabama taking the top spot.

Minnesota, on the other hand, had the least amount of stress, followed by North Dakota and Iowa.

The study states Minnesota had the lowest number of adults with poor health and ranked the highest for the most psychologists per capita, most average hours of sleep per night and lowest divorce rate.

See the full list and study here.

