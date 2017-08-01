Minnesota Landscape Arboretum (Photo: KARE 11)

CHASKA, Minn. - The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum has reopened after authorities locked it down while searching for a man suspected of indecent exposure.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office received a call at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday about indecent exposure at the arboretum. Authorities say the reporting party was jogging on a trail at 7:45 a.m., when they saw a naked man carrying a hatchet in his hand. They reported that they saw the same man again shortly after 9 a.m., this time wearing black shorts and a gray T-shirt.

Authorities say arboretum staff also reported seeing a man matching the description of the suspect shortly after 9 a.m., carrying a small wireless speaker in one hand and a cell phone in the other.

The arboretum was locked down while law enforcement searched the area. The suspect was not located. After the search was completed at 12:30 p.m., the arboretum was reopened.

According to the sheriff's office, there were no threats, physical contact or assaults made at any time. The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s with salt and pepper hair.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

