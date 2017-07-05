MN law keeps vulnerable adults' families In the dark

ST. PAUL - A Minnesota law could be keeping families in the dark and limiting the amount of information they can share when it comes to investigating abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults.

Now one key lawmaker says Minnesota needs to change that law.

KARE 11 first told you Mary Cleary’s story in May.

She broke both of her femurs at a nursing home during a failed EZ Stand transfer.

It would be 19 hours before anyone would take her to the hospital for her injuries.

Instead, nurse’s notes show, she was given Tylenol and put to bed.

Cleary recorded a cell phone video of her ordeal before she passed away.

“I just kept complaining ‘I know I broke my legs. I know I broke my legs’,” she recalled. But she said “they didn’t seem interested in getting me any help.”

After the incident, the nursing home filed a mandatory “self report” with the Office of Health Facility of Complaints.

The report stated that Mary “yelled out in pain and her knees buckled”. But there are other details in the report which Mary’s children dispute.

“The reports were just very, uh inconsistent to what really happened,” Eileen Cleary said.

So how come state regulators never spoke with Mary’s family?

They never heard Mary’s cell phone video before deciding the close the complaint without an investigation.

The Department of Health says the reason is they weren’t legally allowed to.

KARE 11 asked Gil Acevedo with the Minnesota Department of Health, “You wouldn’t, in the case of a self report, reach out to the family to see what they had to say?” Acevedo said, “When we receive complaints whether it’s a self report or from a family member, by law we are required to protect the reporter.”

The problem with that is that in the vast majority of cases “the reporter” is the nursing home or assisted living facility. There were more than 20,000 “self reports” in 2016 alone.

Senator Karin Housley, (R-Stillwater), who chairs the Senate Committee on Aging and Long Term Care, says the Department of Health is following the law by not releasing information from self-reports to families.

“The Department of Health is just following the law and that law needs to change,” Housley said.

It is a stunning roadblock to alleged victims and to many families who are trying to find out the details of what happened to their elderly loved ones.

They can’t even see the complaint filed in the cases involving their family members and are forced to take the facility’s word for it that their loved one wasn’t abused or neglected without even a phone call from state regulators.

“The system is definitely not working the way it should,” Housley said.

Housley says fixing this wall of secrecy encountered by families will be

