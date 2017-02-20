MN lawmakers push for firefighter cancer registry

MINNEAPOLIS - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar visited a Minneapolis fire station Monday morning to make her push for a cancer registry for firefighters.

The legislation would establish a nationwide registry to monitor and track the relationship between firefighters' exposure to fumes and toxins and cancer diagnoses.

Minnesota is one of 33 states that recognizes various cancers as an occupational hazard, however, there is no statewide registry to effectively track the number of Minnesota firefighters who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Firefighters are exposed to a range of harmful toxins and fumes and research has indicated that there is a strong connection between firefighting and an increased risk for several major cancers.

According to the CDC, after six years studying 30,000 firefighters in different cities it found they had a higher rate of cancer diagnoses and death than the general population.

