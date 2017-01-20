MN man alerted of burglary as kids home alone

COON RAPIDS, Minn. - The camera near Tyler Yang's front door sees what he sometimes can't, its app alerting him to movement whenever he's not home.

“It alarms you every time there's motion,” he said.

Tyler got the camera last spring, with memories still fresh from a break in eight years ago.

“(They took) jewelry, money,” Yang said. “They stole everything.”

But early Thursday morning, the loss could've been priceless, with Tyler's two young daughters fast asleep upstairs. The girls, ages 7 and 11, were home alone before catching the school bus, with his wife at work and Tyler out of town. Fast asleep, the camera's alarm suddenly chimed, and Tyler, 200 miles away, opened the app to see a man he didn't know outside his front door.

“I was so afraid,” Tyler said. “When you see that and you know your girls are in there, that is the worst feeling ever.”

Tyler called 911, but the man was gone when police arrived, finding a damaged door and a window screen ripped off. Coon Rapids detectives say the man never got inside, and they're now trying to find him, describing him as a six foot, bearded white male, weighing 220 pounds and wearing a winter hat, spring jacket and a backpack.

Tyler says even if police find the man there's still one thing missing: peace of mind he worries may never return.

“It's scary. It was a nightmare,” he said. “Your home is supposed to be somewhere where you can go and relax and feel safe. And because of this guy, now my daughters don't feel that way.”

The Coon Rapids Police Department is asking anyone with information about the case to call the Anoka County Central Communications at 763-427-1212.



