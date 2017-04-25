MN man charged with kidnapping after alleged abduction attempt

Authorities say Michael Harker of Scandia approached a woman standing near her car, grabbed her by the hair, and dragged her toward his van in an attempted kidnapping.

WILLERNIE, Minn. - A Minnesota man is charged with kidnapping after allegedly attempting to abduct a stranger in a small Minnesota town.

The tiny city of Willernie is bordered on all sides by Mahtomedi. The incident happened on a very public street outside the Dominoes Pizza at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Washington County law enforcement officials say a woman was nearly kidnapped by a stranger.

"The incident was very scary," said Assistant County Attorney Karin McCarthy. "The victim was very lucky."

McCarthy said the victim had just mailed a letter at the post office and was smoking a cigarette outside her car when a man got out of a white van and approached her.

According to court papers, it was Michael Harker. The 34-year-old moved to Minnesota from Idaho, where he has a criminal record -- most notably an arrest for felony kidnapping and sexual assault that resulted in him pleading guilty to strangulation and domestic assault.

Court papers say Harker pulled the screaming woman toward his van by her neck, right in front of an eyewitness.

"That's what makes him so scary and the situation so scary," McCarthy said. "And obviously he's a dangerous offender."

The struggling victim was able to escape, and she and the eyewitnesses gave police a good description and partial license plate number.

Police said the whole thing was captured on surveillance video across the street, and when they looked at the tape, it verified everything the victim said.

"It really did," McCarthy said. "And it corroborated everything she said, including the description given by the victim and the witness with what he looked like."

The video contradicts what Harker allegedly told police after they arrested him at his home. Court papers say Harker admitted he approached a woman, claiming he offered her a ride and she "freaked out."

Law enforcement is calling the woman "very brave."

Michael Harker is charged with kidnapping, which carries up to 40 years in prison if he's found guilty. The reason it's not "attempted kidnapping" is because he allegedly forcibly moved the woman across the street to his van before she got away.

Harker is expected in court Wednesday.

