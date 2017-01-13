MN man paralyzed at trampoline park settles lawsuit

AirMaxx Trampoline Park and a man who sued after being injured at the St. Cloud business have settled the lawsuit. (Photo: St. Cloud Times)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - AirMaxx Trampoline Park and a man who sued after being injured at the St. Cloud business have settled the lawsuit.

Attorneys representing Anthony Seitz said that AirMaxx will pay Seitz $3 million to settle the case. That settlement was reached during mediation and while a judge had under advisement a defense motion to dismiss the case.

Seitz, of Brainerd, was paralyzed in August 2015 after he jumped into a foam pit at a trampoline park. He was playing there with his son when he jumped in to the pit and landed on his neck.

Seitz suffered a broken neck and a severe spinal injury. Doctors said that Seitz will never walk again.

Seitz signed a waiver of liability before the injury, but his lawsuit contended that AirMaxx was grossly negligent. Seitz's attorneys have said that they would seek tougher regulations for the trampoline park industry.

