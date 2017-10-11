MN mom and non-verbal son win Jimmy Fallon contest

(Courtesy: www.findingcoopersvoice.com) (Photo: Strande, Bill)

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota mom and her son, Cooper, who is autistic and non-verbal, have won Jimmy Fallon's "Everything is Mama" contest.

The contest celebrates the release of the Tonight Show host's new children's book, "Everything is Mama."

The contest asked parents to share cute videos of their children saying "mama."

Kate Swenson sent a video of Cooper using a speech device to say the word "mama."

In the video, Swenson says: "He loves trains. He's smart and he's funny and he's loving, and Cooper is also autistic and nonverbal. I was told at a very young age that I should prepare to never hear Cooper's voice, and that's one of the hardest things I've ever had to expect."

Swenson then adds: "So we got one of these talking devices. And now, hey Cooper, what is mama's name?"

Cooper touches the speech device and a computerized voice says "mama."

Swenson won a trip to New York City to attend the book launch party of "Everything is Mama." It will be the first vacation for Swenson and her husband, Jamie, 39, since their honeymoon.

© 2017 KARE-TV