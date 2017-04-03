MN named one of the best places to retire

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Move over, Florida. According to recent reports, Minnesota is now one of the top places to retire.

Bankrate.com released its ranking of the best states for retirement last Friday, putting Minnesota at the No. 5 spot.

New Hampshire led the list at No. 1, followed by Colorado and Maine, respectively. Alaska was named the worst state for retirement.

Surprisingly, Florida and Arizona didn't even make the top 10.

Bankrate.com ranked the states based on a number of factors, such as cost of living, weather, health care quality, crime and culture.

Minnesota was named the best state in the nation to retire last year by AARP.

