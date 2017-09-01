MN National Guard members headed for Texas

Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard are headed to Texas in support of hurricane and flood relief efforts. (Photo: Minnesota National Guard)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard are headed to Texas in support of hurricane and flood relief efforts.



Eleven members of the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade departed Friday from St. Cloud on two Chinook helicopters that will be used in disaster response operations.



The soldiers will join Guard members from around the country who have been activated in response to Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area. They will stay as long as needed. Gov. Mark Dayton authorized the deployment.

