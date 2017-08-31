MN power, pillows headed to TX

Trystar (Photo: KARE 11)

FARIBAULT, Minn. – At Trystar in Faribault, they’re working 24-hours a day.

"We feel that every day we're providing enough equipment and enough cable to hook up the equivalent of about 200,000 homes," said Rick Dahl, Founder and CEO of Trystar.

Six straight days like this because the demand for portable power cables to run generators is so high. All going to help Texas.

"Grocery stores, gas stations, banks, home improvement stores, homes, schools, office buildings, special responders, you know emergency responders, that's what all of this equipment goes for," said Dahl.

And, it's going now, not in a few weeks, because everyone at Trystar is working overtime for a larger purpose.

"They're doing it because there's a need. They're not forced to do it, they're not required to do it. Frankly, they're not even asked to do it. They are volunteering," said Dahl.

Fifty miles away, a different kind of donating at MyPillow in Shakopee.

Right now, they're making 60,000 MyPillows that'll get packed up and shipped out to those in need in Texas.

"We have six truck loads, 10,000 in each truck and they're heading out today and tomorrow morning," said Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow. "I'm flying a crew of people down there from MyPillow to hand them out to make sure they get to the people in need."

MyPillow pillows and Trystar power -- straight to Texas via Minnesota.

